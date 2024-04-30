Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 30, 2024

ATL Stunts:

Oscar-nominated actor Ryan Gosling is back on the big screen this weekend, as "The Fall Guy" explodes into theaters nationwide. The action-comedy spotlights the thrilling work of movie stunt performers — something about which Atlanta’s own Brian Krainson knows a thing or two.

Krainson is an award-winning stunt coordinator and performer and the founder of ATL Stunts, a professional stunt training facility in Norcross. Working in the industry — and training others to do the same thing — is a thrilling dream-come-true for Krainson.

"My whole life, I always wanted to be an action actor. From when I was a kid, as far back as I can remember, and then just one thing led to another," he says.

Located at 6899 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, ATL Stunts offers classes and workshops covering all aspects of stunt work, including on-camera fighting, wire work, and tactical training. Krainson says performers with these skills are in high demand.

"Absolutely. Especially in Atlanta, with the growing film industry here," he says. "Just about in every movie you’re going to see — whether it’s action or not — you’re going to see some sort of a fall, some sort of a fight, or or some sort of a wire rig being used. Even in comedy, romance, and everything else."

For more information on ATL Stunts, click here. And catch "The Fall Guy" in theaters everywhere on Friday, May 3.

Legally Blonde in Atlanta:

When the musical adaptation of "Legally Blonde" opened on Broadway back in 2007, Nikki Snelson had audiences cheering as the head of a fitness empire on trial for murder. Seventeen years later, Snelson is stepping back into the wild world of Elle Woods — albeit in a very different role.

Snelson — a Broadway veteran who’s also been featured in "Annie Get Your Gun" and "Sweet Charity" — is in the director’s chair for the City Springs Theatre Company production of "Legally Blonde: The Musical," opening this Friday, May 3 and set to run through May 19.

A musical version of the hit 2001 film starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Coolidge, "Legally Blonde" follows the hilarious journey of Elle Woods from sorority sister to Harvard Law School student; following its 2007 opening on Broadway, the musical scored seven Tony Award nominations, including nominations for the book by Heather Hach and original score by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin.

The City Springs Theatre Company production stars Lily Kaufmann — fresh off the Broadway revival of "Spamelot" — as Elle Woods, alongside a top-notch cast including Atlanta-based performers Haden Rider, Kayce Denise, and Nick Walker Jones. The latest production — part of the theatre’s 2023-2024 season — follows an acclaimed staging of "Beauty and the Beast," which was also featured right here on Good Day Atlanta in March!

"Legally Blonde: The Musical" will be performed live in the Byers Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center — for more information on showtimes and tickets, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning chatting with the cast and crew as they prepare for opening night!

Nev Schulman Hosts of MTV’s "Catfish: The TV Show": Ranked #1 on Cable in its time slot, Catfish raises the stakes as longtime co-hosts Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford reunite to uncover some of the most important, real-life stories to date including overcoming abuse, disease, racism, and more. The 15-episode season will also feature special appearances, including returning co-host Max Joseph. The all-new season starts Tuesday, April 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

Palak Patel's "Food Is Love" cookbook launch: "Food Is Love" is scheduled for publication on May 7, 2024. This cookbook is a dedication to Patel's mother and all the women in her family who taught her how to cook in India. To pre-order your copy click here.

Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville gives the latest in entertainment headlines: Britney Spears is said to have settled a financial dispute with her dad, and Justin Bieber has been posting unusual posts on social media. Christina has the details.

"Amazing Race" winners and award-winning content creators Penn and Kim Holderness: The couple are tackling misconceptions around ADHD in their new book, "ADHD Is Awesome: A Guide to (Mostly) Thriving with ADHD." An estimated 10 million people in America have ADHD, and most of them don’t even know it. As a couple, Penn and Kim did a five-year deep dive into ADHD. The result is this book; an explanation that’s just as entertaining as their videos.