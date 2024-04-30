Broadway performer returns to her 'Blonde' roots in Sandy Springs

When the musical adaptation of "Legally Blonde" opened on Broadway back in 2007, Nikki Snelson had audiences cheering as the head of a fitness empire on trial for murder. Seventeen years later, Snelson is stepping back into the wild world of Elle Woods — albeit in a very different role.

Snelson — a Broadway veteran who’s also been featured in "Annie Get Your Gun" and "Sweet Charity" — is in the director’s chair for the City Springs Theatre Company production of "Legally Blonde: The Musical," opening this Friday, May 3 and set to run through May 19.

A musical version of the hit 2001 film starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Coolidge, "Legally Blonde" follows the hilarious journey of Elle Woods from sorority sister to Harvard Law School student; following its 2007 opening on Broadway, the musical scored seven Tony Award nominations, including nominations for the book by Heather Hach and original score by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin.

The City Springs Theatre Company production stars Lily Kaufmann — fresh off the Broadway revival of "Spamelot" — as Elle Woods, alongside a top-notch cast including Atlanta-based performers Haden Rider, Kayce Denise, and Nick Walker Jones. The latest production — part of the theatre’s 2023-2024 season — follows an acclaimed staging of "Beauty and the Beast," which was also featured right here on Good Day Atlanta in March!

"Legally Blonde: The Musical" will be performed live in the Byers Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center — for more information on showtimes and tickets, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning chatting with the cast and crew as they prepare for opening night!