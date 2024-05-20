Friend drops woman suffering episode off at Riverdale hospital, now she's missing, police say

article

Clayton County police need help finding a woman known to suffer from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Officials say she was dropped off at the hospital nearly two weeks ago, but was never checked in.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Elizabeth Hall, 67, was over at a friend's house on May 8.

The friend told police Hall began having an episode that included yelling and screaming, so she took her to Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.

Police said the friend let Hall out of the car and drove off. When Hall didn't come back home, the woman said she contacted the Clayton County police department and confirmed Hall was never admitted.

The last time she was seen, she was wearing a blue dress, white cardigan and clear sandals. Hall is 5-feet-2-inches tall and has blonde hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Hall or have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3648.