Man arrested in Gwinnett County for attempting to contact 14-year-old

A Gwinnett County man has been arrested for attempting to make obscene contact with a person he thought was a young teenager.

David Jones, of Winder, was arrested in Lawrenceville on May 14.

Jones is accused of attempting to contact a 14-year-old child for indecent purposes.

He was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail on criminal attempt to commit a felony, electronically furnishing obscene materials to minors, obscene internet contact with a child, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.

The case is being investigated by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Trafficking and Child Exploitation (TRACE) Unit.