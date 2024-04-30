Atlanta stunt gym prepares real-life 'fall guys' for film work

Oscar-nominated actor Ryan Gosling is back on the big screen this weekend, as "The Fall Guy" explodes into theaters nationwide. The action-comedy spotlights the thrilling work of movie stunt performers — something about which Atlanta’s own Brian Krainson knows a thing or two.

Krainson is an award-winning stunt coordinator and performer and the founder of ATL Stunts, a professional stunt training facility in Norcross. Working in the industry — and training others to do the same thing — is a thrilling dream-come-true for Krainson.

"My whole life, I always wanted to be an action actor. From when I was a kid, as far back as I can remember, and then just one thing led to another," he says.

Located at 6899 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, ATL Stunts offers classes and workshops covering all aspects of stunt work, including on-camera fighting, wire work, and tactical training. Krainson says performers with these skills are in high demand.

"Absolutely. Especially in Atlanta, with the growing film industry here," he says. "Just about in every movie you’re going to see — whether it’s action or not — you’re going to see some sort of a fall, some sort of a fight, or or some sort of a wire rig being used. Even in comedy, romance, and everything else."

For more information on ATL Stunts, click here. And catch "The Fall Guy" in theaters everywhere on Friday, May 3.