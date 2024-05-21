Walton County man arrested for taking missing minor across state lines, deputies say

article

Deputies in Tennessee busted a Georgia man driving with a girl reported missing out of Walton County.

Loudon County Deputy Justin Parks said he pulled 20-year-old Joshua Workman over on the interstate for failure to maintain his lane. But as he looked in the car, he said he recognized Parks' passenger as a 15-year-old girl who had been reported missing in Georgia.

Parks discovered Workman intended to take the girl to Ohio.

He was arrested and charged with harboring or hiding a runaway child, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and violation of alcoholic beverage laws.

The teen has been returned home to her parents in Georgia.