Multiple cars broken into at apartment complex on Amal Drive in SW Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 21, 2024 2:19pm EDT
Atlanta
ATLANTA - Residents of the Renaissance Apartments on Amal Drive in Southwest Atlanta are expressing their frustration after a series of car break-ins. 

FOX 5 Atlanta saw broken windows and damaged cars at the complex on Tuesday morning, marking the third time in the past month that vehicles in the area have been targeted.

Both neighbors and police were present at the scene to assess the damage. Authorities are urging anyone with information about these incidents to contact the Atlanta Police Department.

If you have any information, please call Atlanta Police.