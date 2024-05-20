Atlanta Civic Center redevelopment approved by city council

article

After years of discussion and anticipation, the future of the Atlanta Civic Center is finally set in motion. The Atlanta City Council has voted to enter a 10-year agreement with the Georgia State Historic Preservation Office, the Atlanta Housing Authority, and the Atlanta Civic Center. This agreement ensures that the site will continue to comply with the National Historic Preservation Act as it undergoes redevelopment.

The ambitious redevelopment plan includes an array of new structures and facilities designed to revitalize the area. Among these are an affordable senior residential building, five multifamily residential high-rises, a 10-story hotel, a 12-story office building, commercial developments, and a charter school. Central to the plan is the reuse of the existing Civic Center Performing Arts Center, which will be transformed into a state-of-the-art theater for arts and cultural events.

The first phase of the redevelopment focuses on constructing a building with 148 senior housing units on the northeast section of the Civic Center property, adjacent to Renaissance Park. This building will feature one-bedroom units, each approximately 600 square feet. It will also include a roof deck, a street-level café, a plaza, around 5,700 square feet of amenities, and 75 underground parking spaces.

According to the Atlanta Housing Authority, excavation work for the first phase is expected to begin this summer, with construction slated to start in November. This phase will also see the renovation of the 1960s Performing Arts Center, which will be converted into a cutting-edge venue for various arts and cultural uses. Additionally, a new performing arts school is planned in collaboration with Atlanta Public Schools.

This initial phase marks the beginning of a comprehensive redevelopment of the nearly 19-acre property. The master plan envisions a vibrant community hub featuring a mix of housing, retail spaces, parks, and a hotel. Atlanta Housing officials aim to complete parts of the project in time to showcase them to visitors during the World Cup in summer 2026.