Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 24, 2024

Featured guests and segments for April 24, 2024:

Georgia-filmed "The Big Door Prize" returns for a second season: It’s one of television’s most mysterious shows — which makes interviewing the cast and crew a little tricky.

The Apple TV+ series "The Big Door Prize" centers on the residents of a small town and the way their lives change when a strange machine promises to reveal their true potential. The show’s second season begins streaming today, and while we don’t want to spoil any of its surprises, here’s something that’s not a secret: it’s another high-profile series filmed here in metro Atlanta. READ FULL STORY.

Anne Hathaway talks to Paul about her new film The Idea of You: Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway is a single mother who falls in love with a pop star in the new romantic comedy "The Idea of You" — and if you look closely enough, you might recognize a few locations in the film.

Shot in and around Atlanta, the Amazon Original co-stars Nicholas Galitzine as the young singer-songwriter, whom Hathaway’s character Solène meets at Coachella. And while the music festival scenes might look like they were filmed on-location in California, the stars say they never actually left the Hollywood of the South. READ FULL STORY.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Tess Hammock has the latest casting calls happening around Georgia, plus Bleacher Report is hiring and the Atlanta Film Festival is coming up. READ FULL STORY.

Chris Escobar programming team member with the Atlanta Film Festival: Now in its fourth decade, the Atlanta Film Festival - one of only two-dozen Academy Award-qualifying festivals in the U.S.— is the area’s preeminent celebration of cinema. ATLFF is one of the largest and longest-running festivals in the country, welcoming an audience of over 28,000 to discover hundreds of new independent, international, animated, documentary, and short films, selected from more than 8000 submissions from all over the world. It is also the most distinguished event in its class, recognized as Best Film Festival by Creative Loafing, Sunday Paper, 10Best, and Atlanta Magazine. Click here for more information.

Michael Beach talks ‘Dead Boy Detectives’: "The Dead Boy Detectives," set to premiere on April 25, 2024, revolves around a pair of deceased young detectives from England’s St. Hilarion’s School For Boys who solve chilling mysteries. Michael portrays the role of Tragic Mick, a melancholy walrus trapped in a human body, who runs a magic shop and helps the Dead Boys out on their adventures. Next, Michael can be seen reprising his role as Captain Kareem, the leader of the Kingstown prison guards, in Paramount+’s hit crime thriller series, "Mayor of Kingstown," opposite Jeremy Renner. Season three will premiere on June 2, 2024 and Michael, who recurred in the first two seasons, will return as a series regular.

Big Ray has the latest in entertainment news: It's been reported that crew members were injured in a crash on the set of Eddie Murphy film "The Pickup."