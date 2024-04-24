Casting Call for April 24, 2024: Extras and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Background/Extras

1. Netflix's popular period science fiction show "Stranger Things" is currently filming its fifth season and is looking to hire military-type men for a background role filming on May 8 through 14. Tactical experience is not required but is always a plus. Applicants should be between the ages 18 and 60, and can be any ethnicity, but need to be between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet 1 inch tall. Fittings will take place from April 25 through 30. Apply at https://castingtaylormade.com/

2. "Cobra Kai" needs little karate kids between the ages of 9 and 15 for scenes in its sixth season. Applicants should submit their name, contact, height, age and date of birth, sizes, city and state of residence, citizenship, two recent pictures, Ga DOL minor #, and the last four digits of their social security number to cobrakaiextras6@gmail.com with the subject line "KARATE KIDS 5/2."

3. "Found" is casting real golfers for shoots on May 7, 8, and 9. Golfers can be male or female and of any ethnicity but will need to look like they could be in high school. The opportunity is paid with a pay bump if you bring your own clubs. Apply at https://castingtaylormade.com/

4. "Sugar Mama" needs background extra for a film shoot on May 2. Extras can be any gender and ethnicity and need to be 18 years old or older. To apply, email your name, contact, height, availability for shoot dates, city and state of residence, any tattoos, and two pictures (headshot and full body) to HMCastingATL@gmail.com with the subject "Sugar Mama Extras."

Jobs

1. The Bleacher Report is hiring a production assistant. Duties include assisting with live show production, pre-production work, video editing, and social media. Applicants must love sports and have contextual sports knowledge, and also need fundamental production skills and strong communication skills. Apply at https://careers.wbd.com/global/en

News

The Atlanta Film Festival Creative Conference is hosting a casting panel on April 30 starting at noon at the Plaza Theater in Midtown. Tess Hammock is moderating and panelists include Big Picture Casting, Rose Locke Casting, and People Store Talent Agency. Go to https://www.atlantafilmfestival.com/creative-conference-2024 to learn more and get tickets!