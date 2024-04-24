Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine talk Atlanta-filmed 'The Idea of You'

Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway is a single mother who falls in love with a pop star in the new romantic comedy "The Idea of You" — and if you look closely enough, you might recognize a few locations in the film.

Shot in and around Atlanta, the Amazon Original co-stars Nicholas Galitzine as the young singer-songwriter, whom Hathaway’s character Solène meets at Coachella. And while the music festival scenes might look like they were filmed on-location in California, the stars say they never actually left the Hollywood of the South.

"They built Coachella in the middle of a field [in Atlanta]," says Hathaway. "It took weeks to construct the stage. It was the most magical thing."

"It was really daunting," says Galitzine of performing on the stage. "We’re not playing to thousands of people, but, I mean, there were 500 extras or so, which still is an intimidating number of people."

And both stars have nothing but praise for the actors who filled out those crowd scenes.

"I have to actually shout out our background artists for that whole sequence, because we were filming in the freezing cold, and they were out there in their Coachella gear pretending it was Indio, California," says Hathaway. "Our background artists for that whole Coachella sequence, they were magical. They were amazing."

"The Idea of You" will be available to stream starting next Thursday, May 2, on Prime Video. The film is also screening this Friday, April 26 at The Plaza Theatre as part of the 2024 Atlanta Film Festival.