Good Day Atlanta viewer information April 24, 2020

Famed Atlanta food hall navigates pandemic challenges: “We Are 100% Open for Carry Out” proclaimed a Facebook message posted late last month, announcing to fans of Krog Street Market that the popular Atlanta food hall was still serving customers during this strange time of social distancing.

Krog Street Market (located in the historic Atlanta Stove Works building) opened in 2014, and now houses a collection of top-rated restaurants including Bar Mercado and Recess, both operated by the Castellucci Hospitality Group, and Chef Ford Fry’s acclaimed Superica. Like restaurants around the world, Krog Street’s tenants were forced to close their doors to dine-in customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, something which created unusual challenges for a food hall like KSM, which attracts a large group of walk-up and dine-in business.

That said, while Krog Street Market’s retail stores remain closed, all restaurants continue to serve customers through take-out and delivery service. Orders for the restaurants may be placed online, and curbside delivery takes place in the market’s main parking lot. Customers are able to walk inside to pick up their food in many cases, but are asked to maintain appropriate social distance.

We spent the morning at Krog Street Market, checking in on a few of the food hall’s restaurants and finding out how they plan to continue serving meals as Governor Kemp slowly begins to reopen businesses. Click on the video player to see more — and for a full list of restaurants inside Krog Street Market, click here.

Burgers with Buck:

Pike Nurseries has recipes for easy spring container gardens on Good Day Atlanta: Horticulturalist Kara Ziegler says container gardens can be as unique and diverse as the person planting them. She has tips and ideas to inspire viewers to create their own containers. See tips below from Pike Nurseries. For more information on Pike Nurseries click here.

The Key to Container Garden Success

Pick Your Container

Many options from glazed pottery, lightweight pottery, window boxes, and hanging baskets

Drainage

Make sure your container has a hole in the bottom for drainage

Drainage is important because roots that sit in excess water will rot

Soil-Use a good quality potting mix in containers…not a planting mix

Water-Plants in containers dry out faster than plants in pots, so establish a consistent watering schedule or use tools like a water globe to help you

Fertilize-Use a good fertilizer to encourage your flowers to keep producing blooms

Plants-Be sure to group plants together based on their sun requirements – these 3 recipes are for full to partial sun

Design Tips

More is more – use more plants to get that “grow

Thriller / filler / spiller technique – tall thriller, mounding/bushy filler, and trailing spillers

Odd numbers – more visually interesting. So choose 3 or 5 plants

Skype interview with Veda Howard from Praise 102.5: Veda Howard shares two "Wisdom Nuggets" with viewers. This week she is focusing on change. She says to acknowledge and accept, it's coming. She also believes that even good change can cause stress and overall people need to stay positive. For more on Veda Howard click here.