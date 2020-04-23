Burgers with Buck: NFA Burger

During these uncommon times I like to refer to as the new abnormal, even #BurgersWithBuck has had to get creative and do some things differently.

While our mission has always been, and continues to be, to shine light on some of the best, most popular, and highest recommended burgers in metro Atlanta, Georgia, and beyond… dining room closures and social distancing have made it increasingly more difficult. The good news, #BWB is back.

Late last summer at the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, we featured NFA Burger, which at the time was a pop-up business with no brick and mortar location. However, Billy Kramer’s delicious smash style burgers were gaining in popularity and he had a plan.

Just a few months later, in December, he opened NFA Burger inside the convenience store at a Chevron gas station in Dunwoody. It’s basically a lunch counter, featuring his popular NFA Burgers (and a few other items like his “Sassy Tots”), with minimal seating. Fast forward to the era of social distancing and sheltering in place… gone are the few tables, but the take out, to go, curbside pick-up and delivery business is thriving and so is NFA Burger.

So the staff at Burgers With Buck decided it was time to check back in with our old friend because so much has changed at NFA, and we were pleased to find out one thing that hasn’t changed… the burger. #MMMMMM!!!!!

April 24, 2020 - Screengrab of NFA Burger (FOX 5)

While we prefer doing our segment on location and face-to-face, #BWB is respecting social distancing and finding new ways to feature great burgers. We caught up with Kramer via Zoom, and had a smashed onion burger, and boy oh boy are we glad we did. I mean let’s face it, isn’t a great burger the ultimate ‘comfort food’? Bottom line is it is his classic double cheeseburger, with pickles, American cheese, mustard, and Sassy Sauce, but the difference is he smashed diced onions into the patties. This gives you a grilled onion flavor with some crispy onions. Once again… #MMMMMM!!!!!

And to answer your question… Yes, it is as delicious as it sounds.

#BWB encourages you to support your local restaurants as they are trying to navigate these difficult times. We are all in this together and we will get through this together.

For more information about NFA Burger including location, menu, hours, and specials… go to their website, http://nfaburger.com/ . And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don’t forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.