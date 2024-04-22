Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 22, 2024

Featured guests and segments for Good Day Atlanta:

Big Brothers Big Sisters hosts fashion show for good cause: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta (BBBSMA) proudly announces that its annual Iconic Mentor Auction has reached a significant milestone, surpassing $250,000 in contributions over the span of four years. This achievement underscores the unwavering commitment of the organization's supporters toward its innovative youth mentoring programs.

Ronald McDonald House Anniversary: It’s impossible to overstate the impact of Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities — especially if you’re one of the tens of thousands of families that have been supported by the organization since 1979.

This morning, in honor of the 45th anniversary of Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities, we spent a few hours with the families and volunteers at one of our local Ronald McDonald Houses, learning more about the comfort and care provided by the facilities. Through those facilities, ARMHC provides a place to stay for families with children receiving medical care at an Atlanta area hospital or medical center. Families are asked to make a $20-per-night donation but are not turned away due to financial issues.

READ FULL STORY

Vivica Fox and Kevin Daniels talk ‘Not Another Church Movie’: Taylor Pherry is given a mission from God to tell his family's stories and inspire his community. What he doesn't know is that the Devil has plans of his own. The film opens on May 10 in 1,000 theaters nationwide. It's a fun film with a terrific ensemble cast and stars Kevin Daniels, Jamie Foxx, Vivica A Fox, Tisha Campbell, Kyla Pratt, Mickey Rourke and Lamorne Morris. Watch the trailer here.

Summer Travel checklist with Clint Henderson: Clint Henderson is the managing editor of news at The Points Guy. The platform focused on maximizing travel experiences while minimizing spending, and recommends consumers should book summer travel now as prices are expected to accelerate, though averages aren't expected to hit stratospheric levels as they did in the past few years.

DeAsia Robinson talks the latest in entertainment news: Fans seem to think Taylor Swift may have dissed Kim Kardashian in a song on her new album. DeAsia Robinson has the latest details.