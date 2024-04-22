Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities marks 45 years of comfort and care

It’s impossible to overstate the impact of Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities — especially if you’re one of the tens of thousands of families that have been supported by the organization since 1979.

This morning, in honor of the 45th anniversary of Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities, we spent a few hours with the families and volunteers at one of our local Ronald McDonald Houses, learning more about the comfort and care provided by the facilities. Through those facilities, ARMHC provides a place to stay for families with children receiving medical care at an Atlanta area hospital or medical center. Families are asked to make a $20-per-night donation but are not turned away due to financial issues.

There are currently two Ronald McDonald houses in metro Atlanta – one located near Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston and one near Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite. The organization also operates the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, a 40-foot-long, 8-foot-wide fully functioning medical clinic, and the Ronald McDonald Family Room within the AFLAC Cancer and Blood Disorder Center at Children's Scottish Rite Hospital. And in December, crews broke ground on a new facility on Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s North Druid Hills campus, near the upcoming Arthur M. Blank Hospital.

ARMHC leaders say 80% of the families they support come from right here in Georgia, and that their mission is completely funded by donors. So, this morning, we learned more about how communities can support ARMHC and the kind of impact made by generous donations. Click the video player in this article to watch our interviews — and click here for more information on Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities.