Getting in shape with a different kind of 'sweet'

Okay, so you started off the week eating lots of chocolates. It’s was Valentine’s Day; you’re forgiven. But now, it’s time to shift the focus back to fitness — and here at Good Day Atlanta, we’re doing that with a different kind of "sweets."

We spent the morning working up a sweat with Marty P. Hill, owner and head trainer at Sweet Science Fitness Boxing Club in Doraville. You might remember our previous visit to the fitness facility last April, just as gyms and fitness centers were re-opening here in Georgia; at the time, Hill was holding off on in-person classes, instead offering live workouts on social media to help people stay in shape during the pandemic.

Ten months later, Sweet Science Fitness Boxing Club is back to holding boxing classes for adults and kids, along with one-on-one personal training and specialized classes for those diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Hill says the benefits of boxing including burning calories, losing weight, toning muscle, and building confidence — and he promises classes are manageable for boxers of all abilities and experience levels.

So, who’s ready for a few rounds in the ring? Well, we weren’t entirely sure — but we knew we needed to burn off some of those Valentine’s treats! Click the video player to check out our morning at Sweet Science Fitness Boxing Club and click here for more information on the gym.

