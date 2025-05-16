Trailer stolen from Austell dance studio returned by Good Samaritan

The Brief A trailer stolen from an Austell dance studio just days before a competition is back after the business says it was found weeks later. The owner of Lisa's Dance Spot said a Good Samaritan found it parked by itself with no tags or locks. The man who found it refused any reward and helped drive it back to the business safely.



The backstory:

Owner Lisa Pillow told FOX 5 that someone took the trailer on the night of March 24.

She said the thieves sawed the metal lock off the trailer, which was packed with props for the competition, and left the lock lying on the ground.

"I felt violated that someone could just come and take something from me, but also take something from these girls. They've worked hard for this, and they've worked hard to perform on a stage like this," Pillow said.

While the props and stage were rebuilt, Pillow pleaded for whoever took the trailer to bring it back.

What we know:

On May 5, Pillow said she got a call from a stranger saying that he had found the studio's trailer.

According to a post on Instagram, Darrell Ware noticed the trailer sitting in a neighborhood where he was working and decided to investigate.

"He thought something was off because it wasn’t sitting in front of ANY HOMES," Pillow wrote. "As he got closer to the trailer to check it out, he noticed some of the studio’s phone number showing through the black paint the thieves used to cover up the logo. He remembered seeing us on the news and called us right away!"

She said Ware helped drive the trailer back to the studio to make sure it got back safely and refused any payment.

"I offered Gas Money, Dinner, Monetary donation…He declined it all…," she wrote. "He said God called him to help us out. All he asked was that we continue to pour into our youth and to ‘keep doing what you’re doing'!!!"