Thieves steal dance studio's trailer, leaving competition sets and props missing

Just days before a dance competition, a thief stole an Austell dance studio's trailer filled with props for their routine.

Now, the studio owner is publicly pleading for whoever took the trailer to bring it back.

What they're saying:

"I felt violated that someone could just come and take something from me, but also take something from these girls. They've worked hard for this, and they've worked hard to perform on a stage like this," Lisa Pillow, owner and director of Lisa's Dance Spot, explained. "We have locks on the trailer. They literally sawed the metal lock off and left it on the ground," she explained.

After the prop dads rebuilt the set, the dancers used it at a competition over the weekend and won. They will use it at two more competitions this season. "It wasn't even about the competition at that time; it was about persevering," she said. "When things don't go right, how do you recover? Do you just stop, or do you keep going? In your dances, when you make a mistake, do you just stop, run off the stage, or do you recover and keep going? And so this has been a testament to that," she explained. But Pillow says she still wants her trailer found. She first bought it ten years ago. "If it's damaged, whatever, I don't care; just bring it back. Because it's something that I worked for. And it's for the girls as well," Pillow explained.

What you can do:

If you know where the trailer may be, give the Austell Police Department a call.