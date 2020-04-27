Studying the 'Sweet Science' at Doraville boxing gym

Although Gov. Brian Kemp allowed gym and fitness centers to re-open last Friday, some are choosing to wait. That includes Sweet Science Fitness Boxing Club in Doraville, where owners say they’ll take a little more time to prepare before welcoming clients to the facility again.

That said — right now, the gym is offering live workouts on social media, giving people a little taste of the “sweet science” from right in the comfort of their own home.

According to owner and head trainer Marty P. Hill, "Hitting a bag, jumping rope, and, of course, the famous focus that everyone loves -- the speed bags -- those workouts can burn between 500 and 1,000 calories a workout, without ever getting in the boxing ring."

FOX 5's Paul Milliken and the Good Day Feature Team stopped by Sweet Science Fitness Boxing Club to chat with Hill about the physical benefits of boxing workouts and to try out a few of the boxing moves ourselves!

