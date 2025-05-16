Georgia now ranked 2nd worst state for mail service by USPS

article

The Brief Georgia's on-time mail delivery rate stands at just 56.3%, making it the second-lowest in the nation behind Ohio, according to USPS. Only 61% of two-day deliveries and 54.5% of standard three- to five-day deliveries in Georgia arrived on time between October and December. The USPS has set an on-time delivery target of over 80% for fiscal year 2025, as new leadership takes over the agency in July.



While Georgia has shown minor gains in on-time mail delivery, the state remains one of the worst performers in the country, according to a new quarterly report from the U.S. Postal Service.

What we know:

The report, covering the period from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, found that only 61% of two-day mail deliveries in Georgia arrived on time. The on-time rate fell to just 54.5% for standard three-to-five-day deliveries. The USPS performance dashboard currently gives Georgia a score of 56.3%—more than 23 points below the national target of 80% for fiscal year 2025.

Nationally, the average on-time rate for three-to-five-day delivery is 66.8%, placing Georgia well behind most of the country. Only Ohio has a lower performance score than Georgia, according to the USPS.

States with the highest scores include Hawaii, California, Alaska, Florida, and Pennsylvania.

What's next:

These performance issues come as leadership changes loom at the USPS. David Steiner is set to take over as the new head of the agency in July, following the resignation of the previous postmaster in March. Observers hope the leadership transition will help improve mail delivery reliability in lagging states like Georgia.

