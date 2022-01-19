New COVID-19 cases reported in Georgia surpasses 27,000 after labs backlog

Georgia's latest daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 has surpassed 27,000, the Georgia Department of Public Health said Wednesday.

The new daily number is a combination of positive PCR tests and positive antigen tests.

Health officials did note the data reflects a backlog of cases due to some laboratories not previously reporting. Some cases go back as far as 10 days, officials said.

As of Wednesday, 313 people were currently hospitalized across the state.

There have been a total of 26,854 COVID-related deaths in Georgia, an increase of 21 deaths since Tuesday.

On January 11, Georgia's 7-day average for new COVID-19 cases rose above 20,000 for the first time ever, according to data provided by the Georgia DPH.

To find the locations and times as well as to schedule an appointment for a routine COVID-19 test via the Georgia Department of Public Health website, click here.

To find a COVID-19 vaccination location, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.

A new federal website to request free COVID-19 test kits is now online.

Americans can request free COVID-19 test kits -- four per address -- at COVIDTESTS.GOV. The tests are free from the U.S. government and the first shipments are set to go out by the end of January.

Also, the Biden administration will begin making 400 million N95 masks available for free to Americans starting next week, now that federal officials are emphasizing their better protection against the omicron variant of COVID-19 over cloth face coverings.



The White House announced Wednesday that the masks will come from the government's Strategic National Stockpile, which has more than 750 million of the highly protective masks on hand.

