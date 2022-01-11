7-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Georgia rise above 20K for first time ever

Georgia's 7-day average for new COVID-19 cases has risen above 20,000 for the first time ever, according to data provided by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

OMICRON SURGE: GEORGIA OPENS MEGA-TESTING SITES IN MARIETTA, STONECREST

Tuesday the GDPH reported 24,865 new PCR and antigen identified cases in the past 24 hours. That is the second-highest single-day jump in cases with the record being set on Jan. 7 with more than 26,000 cases.

To find the locations and times as well as to schedule an appointment for a routine COVID-19 test, visit the Georgia Department of Public Health) website at dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.

Hospitalizations jumped past 5,200, the highest it has been since mid-September, according to GDPH data.

OMICRON SYMPTOMS: COVID-19 OR A COMMON COLD?

The vaccination rate did rise a tenth of a percentage. The GDPH reports 54.8% of those eligible to receive a shot have been fully vaccinated. But the state still ranks 46th in the rate of fully vaccinated people.

To find a COVID-19 vaccination location, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.

Tuesday's data was delayed by about three hours due to a server issue, the GDPH said.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____