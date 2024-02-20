Georgia trooper killed while investigating crash on I-75 in Clayton County

The Georgia Department of Public Safety has announced the line-of-duty death of Georgia State Patrol Trooper First Class Chase Redner.

Redner was investigating a fatal vehicle crash involving a construction worker on Interstate 75 North on Feb. 20 near Mt. Zion Boulevard in Clayton County when he was struck by a vehicle, according to GDPS.

He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he passed away.

Redner was a graduate of the 103rd Trooper School and had been employed with GSP since 2017.

The crash is being investigated by the Troop C Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team.

It is unknown if the driver of the vehicle that struck the trooper will be charged.

This is the 2nd Georgia trooper to be killed in the line of duty in less than a month. Trooper Jimmy Cenescar was killed Jan. 28 while attempting to stop a motorcycle for a traffic violation.

The Department of Public Safety sends its sincerest condolences and prayers to TFC Redner’s family and co-workers.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp released a statement on social media saying that he and his family are devastated by the news of Trooper Redner's sudden and tragic passing.