Georgia state trooper killed in line of duty to be laid to rest

Family and friends will say their final goodbyes on Friday to a Georgia state trooper killed in a crash in the line of duty.

Georgia State Trooper Jimmy Cenescar died after a crash on Sunday, Jan. 28, while attempting to stop a motorcycle for a traffic violation on Interstate 85. Cenescar's vehicle left the road and struck an embankment. Emergency personnel responded and attempted life-saving measures before he was rushed to Northside Gwinnett Hospital where he passed away.

Cenescar was born in Haiti and was inspired by his aunt to pursue his law enforcement career.

Jimmy Cenescar

In 2021, he was credited with risking his own safety to save a man's life who had driven a car off a cliff in northwest Atlanta.

"I knew I had to take action quickly to get that driver out of the vehicle because I knew there were train tracks," said Cenescar, who worked with the Atlanta Police Department at the time.

Reaction to Cenescar's death came in from across the state from politicians and family and friends mourning the loss of the 28-year-old trooper.

"I would urge all Georgians to keep this family and his fiancee in your thoughts and prayers as they continue to deal with this horrific loss on behalf of our state," Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said.

On Feb. 2, the GSP announced the arrest of Gerson Ayala Rodriguez in connection to Cenescar's death. He was arrested in Norcross and taken into custody by the GSP and Gwinnett County police.

Rodriguez is facing 10 charges in connection with the trooper's death, including felony murder and first-degree homicide.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety is also warning people about a fake fundraiser page on social media that is asking for donations to support Cenescar's family.

The department says it has reported the fake page to Facebook.

Funeral plans for Georgia State Trooper Jimmy Cenescar

Funeral Service

11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 9

Mount Paran Church; 2055 Mount Paran Road NW, Atlanta

Burial

Follows immediately after the funeral service

Mount Harmony Memorial Gardens; 581 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton