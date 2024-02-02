Arrest made in crash that caused death of Georgia state trooper

An arrest has been made in connection to the death of a Georgia State Patrol trooper last weekend, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Georgia State Trooper Jimmy Cenescar died after a crash on Sunday, Jan. 28, while attempting to stop a motorcycle for a traffic violation on Interstate 85. Cenescar's vehicle left the road and struck an embankment. Emergency personnel responded and attempted life-saving measures before he was rushed to Northside Gwinnett Hospital where he passed away.

His funeral is scheduled for next week.

On Friday, the GSP announced the arrest of Garrison Rodriguez in connection to Cenescar's death. He was arrested in Norcross and taken into custody by the GSP and Gwinnett County police.

Rodriguez will be charged with felony murder, first-degree homicide, felony fleeing and attempting to allude as well as other traffic-related charges, the GSP stated.

Jimmy Cenescar

Funeral arrangements for Georgia State Trooper Jimmy Cenescar

Trooper Cenescar had been employed as a trooper since January 2023 and was a graduate of the 114th Trooper School.

Cenescar was an officer with the Atlanta Police Department before becoming a trooper.

In October 2021, he was credited with saving the life of a man who had driven his car off a bridge in northwest Atlanta and onto a train track about 50 feet below.

Funeral Home Visitation Hours

4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Thursday Feb. 8

Crowell Brothers Funeral Home; 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners

Funeral Service

11 a.m. Friday Feb. 9

Mount Paran Church; 2055 Mount Paran Road NW, Atlanta

Burial

Follows immediately after funeral service at Mount Harmony Memorial Gardens; 581 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton.