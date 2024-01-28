Georgia state trooper killed in crash in line of duty, officials say

article

The Georgia Department of Public Safety is mourning the loss of a Georgia State Trooper who died in the line of duty during a crash Sunday afternoon.

The department posted about it on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"We ask that you keep the Trooper's family, friends, and colleagues in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," the post read.

It's not clear if anyone else was involved or injured. The trooper's identity has also not been released.

A spokesperson for the department said more details are "forthcoming."

Georgia leaders mourn death of Georgia State Trooper killed in crash

Shortly after the Georgia Department of Public Safety announced the death of one of its troopers, Gov. Brian Kemp immediately weighed in, offering his condolences.

"Marty, the girls, and I are truly heartbroken by the tragic passing of one of Georgia’s finest," he tweeted Sunday evening. "This is the ultimate sacrifice and our hearts and prayers are with the family and loved ones mourning this loss and all law enforcement tonight as they serve their fellow Georgians."

"I am praying for the family of this State Trooper and the extended @ga_dps family," said Rep. Matthew Gambill (R-Dist. 15).

"Our prayers are with DPS and the family who lost a loved one today," said James Chris Stallings, the director of Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security.