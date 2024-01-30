Georgia state trooper killed in crash, funeral plans announced

article

Funeral arrangements have been made for Georgia State Trooper Jimmy Cenescar who was killed in a crash in the line of duty over the weekend.

According to a post on social media, Cenescar was attempting to stop a motorcycle for a traffic violation on Interstate 85 north near Old Peachtree Road in Atlanta when his vehicle left the road and struck an embankment.

Emergency personnel responded and attempted life-saving measures before he was rushed to Northside Gwinnett Hospital where he passed away.

Learn more about Trooper Jimmy Cenescar and his stellar career here.

Funeral plans for Georgia State Trooper Jimmy Cenescar

Funeral Home Visitation Hours

4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Thursday Feb. 8

Crowell Brothers Funeral Home; 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners

Funeral Service

11 a.m. Friday Feb. 9

Mount Paran Church; 2055 Mount Paran Road NW, Atlanta

Burial

Follows immediately after funeral service

Mount Harmony Memorial Gardens; 581 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton