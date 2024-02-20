Construction worker hit by vehicle on I-75 in Clayton County

article

Officials are investigating a wreck involving a construction worker on Interstate 75 in Clayton County.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says the crash happened at around 8:30 p.m. on the interstate near Mount Zion Boulevard.

Clayton County dispatch has confirmed with FOX 5 that a construction worker was hit by a vehicle but has not shared information about his or her identity or current condition.

The crash shut down all lanes on the interstate for hours overnight. The lanes are back open on Tuesday morning.