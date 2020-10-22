Georgia teen hospitalized in July for dog attack to be released from hospital

article

The 15-year-old Georgia girl hospitalized after being attacked by two pit bulls back in July is finally coming home this weekend

The good news was announced Thursday on the Barrow County Emergency Services page along with plans for a parade in her honor.

Joslyn Stinchcomb has been in the hospital since the July attack. Joslyn's fighting spirit is what's carrying her through a long recovery, her parents said. Joslyn was walking in her own neighborhood in Winder when two pit bulls attacked her.

"This young lady has shown us all how strong and brave she is as she recovers," the Facebook post reads in part.

Joslyn's family said she has had at least 14 surgeries since the attack. Most of the surgeries have been to repair her scalp, left ear, and airway that were severely damaged.

Joslyn was supposed to be starting her freshman year of high school and marching with the school's band. Signs with the hashtag "Stay Strong Joslyn", can be seen throughout Joslyn's neighborhood.

Advertisement

"Let’s all line the streets and cheer for this young lady as she comes home. Joslyn you will continue to be in our thoughts and prayers as you continue to heal. We are so glad to have you coming back home to Barrow County," the post reads in part.

The county plans to put on a parade for her starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. It will start at the Ingles in Auburn and travel down Atlanta Highway, in to Winder and turn on to North Broad Street, The parade will finish at Winder First Baptist Church.

The Stinchcomb family has set up an account to help cover medical expenses, to donate, click here.

If you would like to follow Joslyn's recovery, there is a Facebook group that posts frequent updates called "Prayers and Updates for Joslyn".

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.