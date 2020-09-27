Family of teen attacked by pitbull, speaks out

A Barrow County family is speaking out for the first time after their 15-year-old was attacked by two pit bulls. It happened in July in her own neighborhood and left her with severe injuries.

15-year-old Joslyn Stinchcomb is still in the hospital recovering.

"She relives it every day and every night. When she closes her eyes, she relives that," said Charity Montgomery, Joslyn's Aunt.

Joslyn's fighting spirit is what's carrying her through a long recovery. Joslyn was walking in her own neighborhood in Winder when two pit bulls attacked her.

"I very clearly remember my mama looking at him and asking him if she was going to make it," explained Montgomery, "The paramedic hung his head, and he said, 'I sure hope so.'"

Joslyn's family says she has had 14 surgeries in the last eight weeks since the attack. Most of the surgeries have been to repair her scalp, left ear, and airway that were severely damaged.

"There's lots of things that we can't explain, and the only thing we can say that it's a miracle, and it's God," said Montgomery.

Joslyn Stinchcomb (Family photo)

Joslyn was supposed to be starting her freshman year of high school and marching with the school's band. Signs with the hashtag "Stay Strong Joslyn", can be seen throughout Joslyn's neighborhood.

"She's just strong. She knows that everyone in the community is supporting her to stay strong and she is," Montgomery.

The Stinchcomb family has set up an account to help cover medical expenses, to donate, click here.

If you would like to follow Joslyn's recovery, there is a Facebook group that posts frequent updates called "Prayers and Updates for Joslyn".

