Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker agrees to Savannah debate with Democrat Raphael Warnock

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker has now agreed to a specific debate against incumbent Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock, but it still is not clear whether the two will ever share the stage.

"Sen. Warnock, I'm ready to debate," Walker said in a video posted to Twitter late Tuesday night. "In fact, I just accepted a debate in your backyard — Savannah — where you've got homefield advantage."

The announcement comes after weeks of public back-and-forth over whether Walker would debate after he declined to participate in similar events during the Republican primary.

"Herschel is here to debate Raphael Warnock," Walker told FOX 5 Atlanta in March. "'Cause I'm going to win this primary, and I'm going to the general to beat him as well."

In late May, Sen. Warnock committed to three general election debates, including events in Atlanta, Savannah and Macon. All three are scheduled to be broadcast statewide.

However, the debate Walker has now agreed to is not one of the ones on Warnock's list.

Sen. Warnock's campaign confirmed he would participate in a debate hosted by Savannah television station WTOC, while Walker's Savannah debate is being hosted by Nexstar Media and WSAV.

"I'm not a politician. I don't look like a politician. I don't sound like a politician and frankly, I'm tired of politicians. So, I'm not going to obey the demands of the elite press and the liberal establishment to stand in an empty room for a debate that's supposed to be about the people," Walker said in the Twitter clip. "You see, I don't answer to the press and I don't answer to Raphael Warnock. I don't answer to anyone but God and the people of Georgia. So, I accepted a debate that's about the voters."

Warnock for Georgia Campaign Manager Quentin Fulks responded to Walker's video:

"Two months ago, Reverend Warnock accepted invitations to three well-established Georgia debates in Atlanta, Savannah, and Macon to be broadcast statewide, after Herschel Walker said he would debate Reverend Warnock anywhere, anytime. Nothing has changed. Reverend Warnock remains committed to debating Herschel Walker and giving Georgians three opportunities to see the clear choice about who is ready to represent Georgia."