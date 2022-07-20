Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker 'ready' to debate Raphael Warnock

article

During a campaign event Wednesday, U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker said he wants to debate Georgia's Democratic incumbent Raphael Warncok.

Walker said he would take the stage against Warnock at the Atlanta Press Club's debate on Oct. 16. He commented during a campaign stop in Athens, where he spoke to Georgia farmers at the Northeast Georgia Livestock Barn.

Walker said his campaign is "negotiating" with the Atlanta Press Club.

"If we negotiate, and we've got everything right, we'll be debating on Oct. 16," Walker said. "I'll be ready to go."

Atlanta Press Club did not immediately confirm details about the debate when FOX 5 Atlanta reached out for a comment.

Before Wednesday's remark, Walker hadn't said he would take up Warnock's challenges to debate issues ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The incumbent senator said he will commit to three debates with the Georgia football legend between now and November.

Walker openly skipped the primary debates, saying his opponents "didn't do the work they were supposed to do."

The Associated Press contributed to this report



