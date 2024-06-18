Georgia prison and corrections system assessment announced by Gov. Brian Kemp

article

Gov. Brian P. Kemp, alongside the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC), announced Monday the commencement of a thorough assessment of the state’s corrections system. This initiative seeks to evaluate the current strengths and identify opportunities for enhancing operational efficiency and effectiveness within the system.

This assessment is the latest step in a series of efforts by Gov. Kemp to improve public safety. Since taking office in 2019, Kemp has led a multi-year campaign focused on reducing crime, removing violent offenders from the streets, supporting and training law enforcement, and investing over $1.6 billion into public safety initiatives.

"Keeping Georgians safe continues to be my top priority," said Gov. Kemp. "Since I took office in 2019, Georgia has made significant progress in bringing violent criminals to justice, cracking down on criminal street gangs, and investing in our law enforcement personnel, including corrections officers. By ensuring our correctional facilities have the necessary funding, technology, infrastructure, and operations, this comprehensive assessment is the next step towards achieving a safer, stronger Georgia for everyone."

The state has partnered with Guidehouse, Inc., which includes The Moss Group (TMG) and CGL Companies, to conduct an "unbiased and thorough assessment," according to the governor. This partnership leverages the expertise of a team experienced in conducting organizational assessments for corrections systems and facilities nationwide.

"When Governor Kemp appointed me, he made it clear that improving our corrections system was essential for keeping Georgians safe," said GDC Commissioner Tyrone Oliver. "With support from the General Assembly and other state leaders, we've already made significant strides, such as improving retention levels, removing $7 million worth of contraband from our prisons, and dismantling the largest contraband trafficking ring in the country. However, we recognize there's more work to be done. Guidehouse's comprehensive review will provide valuable insights that will guide the next phase of GDC improvements."

Over the next twelve months, Guidehouse will visit multiple state prison facilities, collaborate with GDC personnel to gather information, conduct stakeholder interviews, and develop a full assessment based on evidence-based practices and research. Following this, Guidehouse will create actionable recommendations and support their implementation. To maintain the integrity of this process, no comments will be provided by Guidehouse or state entities until the assessment is complete, at which time a full briefing will be shared with stakeholders.