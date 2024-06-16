Smith State Prison inmate kills employee, then himself, officials say

article

An inmate allegedly shot and killed an employee at Smith State Prison before turning the gun on himself.

It reportedly happened at 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Jaydrekus Hart was identified as the inmate who turned a gun on an Aramark food service employee who was working in the prison kitchen.

Hart had been serving a 20-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter and aggravated battery committed in 2013 in Carroll County. His maximum release date was June 2043.

The Georgia Department of Corrections said they took the weapon and will follow up with an investigation to reveal what led up to the tragic incident. It's not clear how Hart had obtained the gun.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.