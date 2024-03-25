Georgia State University to discontinue its Prison Education Project due to budget cuts

Georgia State University is ending its Prison Education Project because of budget cuts.

The program has GSU professors teaching college courses inside some Georgia prisons.

What is GSU’s Prison Education Project?

Jason Dolensek says GSU’s Prison Education Project changed the trajectory of his life.

He served 24 years at Phillips State Prison for murder and aggravated assault.

"I was depressed. I wasn't sure what I was going to do, didn't have any hope for the future while I was incarcerated," he said.

He spent the last 7 years of that sentence in the project, which changed his whole outlook.

"Participating in that gave me hope. And it gave me an outlet to channel my intellect, my enthusiasm and everything into… the prison mindset of where you're living, what you're having to interact with is so negative all the time. So even just having those two or three classes a week, that puts you in a positive state of mind that gets you learning, gets you interacting, gets you thinking at a higher level than your normal surroundings," Dolensek said.

The program allows inmates to take college courses from GSU professors while being incarcerated.

Some, including a group of nine at Walker State Prison last year, have even earned an associate's degree while incarcerated.

Dolensek now has a successful career as an engineer and public speaker. He says it’s disheartening to hear that GSU says they're ending the life-changing program.

Why is GSU’s Prison Education Project closing?

One of Dolensek's professors from the project, Robert Woodrum, says this will take away a big incentive for inmates to not reoffend once released from prison.

"They're losing a sense of hope for the future, in a certain way, not completely, but this part of it. And so, it's an incredible loss," Woodrum said.

GSU says the decision mostly comes down to money.

The university had to reduce its budget by $24 million in FY 2024, and they anticipate more cuts in 2025.

The university told FOX 5 in a statement, "these financial challenges make it difficult to allocate resources to new initiatives, including the PEP program."

Another professor on the project, Dana Wiggins, says they had grants to pay for much of the program.

"The students have Pell grants. So, tuition is not an issue. Their tuition is paid by federal funds. And the director of the program had been securing grants, so we also had grant funding," Wiggins said.

The university also cites ongoing, complex accreditation requirements as a reason for shutting down the project.

"GSU would have to navigate a multifaceted process over two years. This process involves submitting substantive changes for additional locations, undergoing evaluations by accrediting bodies, and adhering to various stringent standards," their statement reads.

Dolensek says the lives they are changing should be worth at least that much.

"Do you want us on the correct path with support, with goals, ambitions and everything else? Or do you want us to get out aimless with no support, not knowing what to do and how to go forward?" he said.

University leadership says they will allow the inmates already enrolled in the project to finish out their terms, which could take up to two years.

They also said they might do an alternative program. "Discussions with our donors are underway to establish a new program catering to Georgia State students who have a personal experience with incarceration, either directly or through a parent or guardian. This program would offer educational and advising support along with wraparound services tailored to the needs of returning citizens."

Some professors and students involved with the program have started a petition to get the university to continue the project.