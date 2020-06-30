Georgia on track to surpass 1 million COVID-19 tests by midweek, data shows

New data suggests Georgia is on track to surpass one million coronavirus tests before the end of the week.

As 3 p.m. Tuesday, the Georgia Department of Public Health reports 991,501 tests have been administered. Of that number, 833,878 were the viral or swab tests. The state has been adding, at minimum, 10,000 new tests each day. About 8 to 9 percent of all tests come back as positives, but officials say that number should not discourage anyone from seeking to get tested or get tested again.

The GDPH says there have been 81,291 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state as of Tuesday with 2,805 deaths.

The mayor of Savannah said Tuesday he was ordering people to wear masks inside retail shops, grocery stores and other public places — and those who refuse could face $500 fines.

Confirmed cases in Chatham County, according to the GDPH as of Tuesday, rose to 1,321 with 182 hospitalized and 37 deaths.

The most confirmed cases continue to be in Gwinnett County that stands at 8,082, that the GDPH says is an increase of 619 since Friday. This means the confirmed cases per day has fallen below the 200 that was being reported last week. There are currently 1,039 hospitalizations in the county.

Meanwhile, Atlanta’s mayor extended three administrative orders aimed at assisting Atlanta residents and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday in response to the rising numbers. She also tweeted out her concerns.

“I am a realist, not an alarmist. The real data shows that COVID-19 cases are rising at an alarming number. It is simple, wear a mask. #OneAtlanta #ATLStrong,” the mayor wrote posting images of charts tracking the rise in cases in several states and in Fulton County.

Fulton County as of Tuesday has 6,965 confirmed cases, the GDPH says, with 1,083 people hospitalized.

Live map: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia

The Associated Press contributed to this article

