Atlanta mayor extends administrative orders related to COVID-19 for additional 60 days

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms extended three administrative orders aimed at assisting Atlanta residents and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The orders were to be executed for an additional sixty days through August 30, 2020.

The first order directs the Department of Watershed Management (DWM) to refrain from taking any action which would result in the termination of water services to any DWM customer due to non-payment through August 30, 2020.

The second order directs all parking enforcement officers to refrain from taking any action to enforce parking regulations which would result in the towing or immobilization of vehicles in restricted areas of the City’s right of way through August 30, 2020.

The third order directs the Atlanta Police Department (APD) to refrain from taking any action to enforce any prohibitions against the sale of unopened wine and/or malt beverages by the package for off premises consumption by restaurants and other eating and drinking establishments licensed for the sale of those beverages through August 30, 2020.

Georgia has seen record highs for single-day increases in confirmed COVID-19 cases in recent days. Since Friday, more than 6,400 new cases have been reported bringing the total to over 79,000.

In response, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson issued an emergency order Tuesday that will make wearing masks in public mandatory.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed two new executive orders Monday, which extended the Public Health State of Emergency and reaffirmed current safety measures during the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

While Kemp has encouraged Georgians to wear a mask in public and practice social distancing, there has not been a state mandate to wear a mask.

