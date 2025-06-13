Dalton college student testifies about ICE arrest before Judiciary Committee

The Brief Dalton State student Ximena Arias-Cristobal testified before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee after being detained by ICE because of a traffic stop. Cristobal was released on bond and spoke about the emotional toll and lasting impact of her time in custody. Her case has drawn national attention, raising concerns about mistaken detentions and treatment within ICE facilities.



A 19-year-old college student from Georgia is sharing her story after being detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for more than two weeks.

Ximena Arias-Cristobal, a student at Dalton State College, testified Wednesday before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee. Her appearance comes just weeks after she was mistakenly pulled over and taken into ICE custody in Georgia.

Cristobal has since been released on bond, but during her testimony, she described the emotional toll of her detention and the lasting impact of the experience.

"I experienced things while in custody that I will never forget," she told lawmakers, calling for reforms to prevent similar incidents from happening to others.

Cristobal was arrested by mistake for a traffic offense. After it was discovered that she was in the country illegally, she was turned over to ICE.

Her case has drawn attention from immigration advocates and lawmakers alike, as questions continue to mount over the circumstances that led to her arrest and the treatment of detainees in ICE facilities. She was held for a couple of weeks before she was granted bond.

