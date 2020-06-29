Gov. Kemp issues new executive orders as COVID-19 spike continues in Georgia

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed two new executive orders Monday extending the Public Health State of Emergency and reaffirming current safety measures for the state during the on-going coronavirus pandemic. This as the state set a new record high Monday for single-day increases in confirmed COVID-19 cases.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, More than 2,300 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Since Friday, 6,422 cases have been reported bringing the total to 79,417.

While cases continue to increase in the Peach State, the number of deaths remains low. There have only been 14 deaths in the past 72 hours.

Gov. Kemp extended the Public Health State of Emergency through 11:5 p.m. on August 11. This allows for better and faster coordination among government agencies in cooperation with the private sector to continue to battle the coronavirus.

"As we continue our fight against COVID-19 in Georgia, it is vital that Georgians continue to heed public health guidance by wearing a mask, washing their hands regularly, and practicing social distancing," said Governor Kemp. "We have made decisions throughout the pandemic to protect the lives - and livelihoods - of all Georgians by relying on data and the advice of public health officials."

"While we continue to see a decreasing case fatality rate, expanded testing, and adequate hospital surge capacity, in recent days, Georgia has seen an increase in new cases reported and current hospitalizations. Given these trends, I am extending previous COVID-19 safety requirements and guidelines that were due to expire on June 30 at 11:59 PM. Dr. Kathleen Toomey and the Department of Public Health, along with our local public health partners, will continue to monitor ongoing cases and related data to ensure that we are taking appropriate measures moving forward. Together, we can win the fight against COVID-19 and emerge stronger."

The second executive order calls on Georgians to make smart and informed decisions to stay safe. It requires:

• social distancing

• bans gatherings of more than fifty people unless there is six feet between each person

• outlines mandatory criteria for businesses

• requires sheltering in place for those living in long-term care facilities and the medically fragile

In addition, it outlines to the State Board of Education their responsibility to provide "rules, regulations, and guidance for the operation of public elementary and secondary schools for local boards of education" with guidance from Dr. Kathleen Toomey, the Department of Public Health, and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

On this Twitter page Monday, Kemp said he spoke with the heads of Grady Health Systems, Tift Regional Medical System, and Eastside Medical about the current COVID-19 situation.

"Wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash your hands, and continue to follow the guidance provided by public health officials. Together, we can protect the lives - and livelihoods - of all Georgians!" Kemp wrote.

He also thanked the Georgia National Guard for their roles in testing and support of long-term care facilities.

"While encouraged by our progress (hospital surge capacity, increased testing, PPE availability, etc.), the fight against COVID-19 is far from over," Kemp wrote.

Best prevention measures:

• Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

• If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

