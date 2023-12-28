Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones reports swatting incident, bomb threat

article

The lieutenant governor of Georgia is claiming to be the latest victim of swatting.

Burt Jones posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that his home was "swatted" on Wednesday night. Additionally, a bomb threat was called in to his office on Thursday morning.

Jones says everyone is safe and he is thanking local law enforcement officers for their professionalism.

Jones says that he will not be "intimidated by those attempting to silence me" and he will put an "end to this madness."

He also said that he is confident that "those responsible will be brought to justice and be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Goergia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed she was swatted on Christmas.

A man in New York called the Georgia suicide hotline just before 11 a.m. Monday, claiming that he had shot his girlfriend at Greene's home and was going to kill himself next, Madden said. The call was quickly transferred to police when suicide hotline responders recognized the Georgia congresswoman's address.

Sources say Senators John Albers (R-Dist. 56), Kim Jackson (D-Dist. 41), Kay Kirkpatrick (R-Dist. 32) and Clint Dixon (R-Dist. 45) were also targeted on the holiday.

"This is a sad criminal act which put the lives of first responders and citizens at risk," Sen. Albers told FOX 5. "We will hunt down and prosecute these faceless cowards."

What is swatting?

A swatting call is a disturbing criminal trend where someone reports to emergency services false information that would spark an emergency response, usually by an armed team, to be dispatched to an unsuspecting person's address.

This dangerous practice often involves hoaxing emergency service dispatchers with false reports of serious law enforcement emergencies, such as bomb threats, murders, hostage situations, or even fictitious mental health crises, where individuals may be falsely labeled as suicidal or homicidal, potentially armed, among other fabricated scenarios.

The term "swatting" is derived from the specialized law enforcement unit known as "SWAT," short for special weapons and tactics, in the United States. Equipped with distinct tactical gear and weapons, SWAT teams are summoned to high-risk situations. Such false threats can lead to the evacuation of schools and businesses, causing significant disruptions. Advocates argue that swatting should be classified as terrorism due to its potential to intimidate and create a real risk of injury or death.