More Georgia politicians fall victim to "swatting" calls over the holidays

While most people were enjoying the holiday break with family or friends, it appears four Georgia Republican members of Congress and at least one Democrat had their celebrations interrupted by "swatting" calls.

On Christmas Day, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was targeted by one of these fake calls for the eighth time.

Police say a man in New York called the Georgia suicide hotline just before 11 a.m. Monday, claiming that he had shot his girlfriend at Greene's home and was going to kill himself next. His call was quickly transferred to police when suicide hotline responders recognized the Georgia congresswoman's address. No arrests have been made.

Sources say Senators John Albers (R-Dist. 56), Kim Jackson (D-Dist. 41), Kay Kirkpatrick (R-Dist. 32) and Clint Dixon (R-Dist. 45) were also targeted on the holiday.

"This is a sad criminal act which put the lives of first responders and citizens at risk," Sen. Albers told FOX 5. "We will hunt down and prosecute these faceless cowards."

"If we've been called out on a false call, we could be depleting the resources from someone who truly needs an emergency response. What if that was a baby who was choking? What if that was a burning car?" Rome Police spokesperson Kelly Madden said.

What is swatting?

A swatting call is a disturbing criminal trend where someone reports to emergency services false information that would spark an emergency response, usually by an armed team, to be dispatched to an unsuspecting person's address.

This dangerous practice often involves hoaxing emergency service dispatchers with false reports of serious law enforcement emergencies, such as bomb threats, murders, hostage situations, or even fictitious mental health crises, where individuals may be falsely labeled as suicidal or homicidal, potentially armed, among other fabricated scenarios.

The term "swatting" is derived from the specialized law enforcement unit known as "SWAT," short for special weapons and tactics, in the United States. Equipped with distinct tactical gear and weapons, SWAT teams are summoned to high-risk situations. Such false threats can lead to the evacuation of schools and businesses, causing significant disruptions. Advocates argue that swatting should be classified as terrorism due to its potential to intimidate and create a real risk of injury or death.