Georgia man sentenced for TikTok threats against President Trump

The Brief Jauan Rashun Porter was sentenced to over three years in federal prison for threatening President Trump on TikTok. Porter explicitly detailed plans to assassinate the president with a rifle during a scheduled campaign rally. Investigation revealed Porter had explosives and ammunition while on probation for multiple prior violent felony convictions.



A northwest Georgia man will spend more than three years in federal prison after threatening to assassinate President Donald J. Trump and federal agents during a social media livestream.

Jauan Rashun Porter, 30, of Rome, was sentenced Monday to three years and five months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Porter pleaded guilty on Oct. 7, 2025, to one count of transmitting interstate threats.

The TikTok threats

The backstory:

The charges stem from a July 26, 2025, TikTok livestream titled "Alligator Alcatraz." According to federal prosecutors, Porter joined the stream and commented, "So there’s only one way to make America great and that is putting a bullet in between Trump’s eyes."

As the livestream continued, Porter detailed a plan to target an upcoming rally. His statements included:

"I’m gonna kill Donald Trump. I’m gonna put a 7.62 bullet inside his forehead."

"I’mma load up a rifle [and] sit inside…an abandoned building…and when he approaches the rally…I’m gonna put one…if not the face then…in his chest."

When the host of the livestream asked Porter about the possibility of federal agents arriving at his door, Porter responded, "I’m gonna kill them too . . . and then kill myself[.]"

U.S. Secret Service agents, along with local and state officers, searched Porter’s apartment following the threats. While they did not find a firearm, they recovered two pipes, pistol ammunition, and the explosive Tannerite.

Repeat offender

Dig deeper:

Porter is a repeat offender with a history of violence. His prior felony convictions in Floyd County include:

2018 & 2019: Terroristic threats and acts.

2019: Influencing a witness.

2023: Unlawful act of violence in a penal institution, battery domestic violence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

At the time of these new threats, Porter was still on probation for his 2023 firearm conviction.

An ‘abhorrent crime’

What they're saying:

U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg emphasized that political violence is not protected by the First Amendment.

"Threatening to kill the President of the United States is an abhorrent crime that cannot be tolerated," Hertzberg said. "Because the Constitution affords no protection to political violence, we will continue to work closely with our federal partners to identify and prosecute criminals who make such threats."

Robert Donovan, acting special agent in charge of the U.S. Secret Service Atlanta Field Office, noted that the agency remains vigilant regarding online threats.

"When free speech devolves into threats against the President of the United States or any of our protectees, you can expect the United States Secret Service to bring those criminals to justice," Donovan said.