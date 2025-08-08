Georgia man threatened to kill Trump, agents in TikTok livestream

The Brief Jauan Rashun Porter, 29, of Rome, was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with making threats against President Donald Trump during a July 26 TikTok livestream. Prosecutors say Porter made repeated statements about shooting Trump and also threatened to kill federal agents; a search of his apartment found ammunition, pipes, and explosives. Porter, who has prior felony convictions and was on probation, is being held pending an Aug. 12 detention hearing.



A 29-year-old Rome man has been arrested on federal charges after authorities say he made multiple threats to kill President Donald Trump during a TikTok livestream.

What we know:

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Jauan Rashun Porter was taken into custody Thursday and charged with knowingly and willfully making a threat against the president.

Prosecutors say Porter joined a livestream on July 26 titled "Alligator Alcatraz" and posted comments such as, "There’s only one way to make America great and that is putting a bullet in between Trump’s eyes." He allegedly went on to say, "I’m gonna kill Donald Trump. I’m gonna put a 7.62 bullet inside his forehead," and described watching him "bleed out."

When asked about federal agents coming to his door, Porter allegedly replied, "I’m gonna kill them too."

Investigators with the U.S. Secret Service, Floyd County police, and Georgia probation officers searched Porter’s apartment, finding two pipes, pistol ammunition, and Tannerite, an explosive.

What they're saying:

Prosecutors say Porter has previous convictions for terroristic threats, influencing a witness, mutiny in a penal institution, drug possession, battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and domestic violence, and was on probation at the time of his arrest.

Dig deeper:

According to local news reports, Porter has a history of arrests in Floyd County. In 2020, he allegedly stole a vehicle and ran from police before being arrested and charged with felony theft by taking and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, Coosa Valley News reported.

In 2023, Porter was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman and causing injuries to her left eye, neck, and face. Authorities say he was found in possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and a firearm. He was charged with battery, possession of drugs, possession of a gun during the commission of a felony, and possession of a gun by a convicted felon. While in jail following that arrest, Porter allegedly attacked another inmate, hitting him in the head and face.

What's next:

U.S. Magistrate Judge Walter E. Johnson ordered Porter held pending a detention hearing scheduled for Aug. 12. If convicted, he faces a potential federal prison sentence.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Michael Pearce and investigated by the U.S. Secret Service with assistance from Floyd County authorities.