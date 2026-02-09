Georgia father sentenced to 15 years who left infant with lifelong brain injuries

article

The Brief Anthony Eugene Manzi was sentenced to 15 years in prison for inflicting lifelong brain injuries on his infant. The defendant delayed medical care for over an hour while the victim suffered respiratory failure and seizures. Medical experts determined the injuries resulted from abusive head trauma, indicating violent shaking or rapid acceleration.



A Cherokee County man will spend the next 15 years in prison for the abuse of his infant son, a crime that left the child with lifelong brain injuries.

What we know:

Anthony Eugene Manzi, 39, pleaded guilty Feb. 5 to three counts of cruelty to children in the first degree. Superior Court Judge Jennifer L. Davis sentenced Manzi to a 20-year term, with 15 years to be served in prison and the remainder on probation.

During the proceedings, Manzi admitted to slapping the 5-month-old boy and failing to seek immediate medical help after the child began having seizures. Under the terms of his sentence, Manzi is barred from having any contact with the victim or anyone under age 18.

What they're saying:

"This case is a devastating reminder that infants are completely dependent on the adults entrusted with their care," District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway said. "When that trust is violated, the consequences can be lifelong."

"This defenseless baby had a lifetime ahead of him, and in seconds this defendant inflicted a violent injury from which he will never fully recover," said Assistant District Attorney Leyna Pope, who prosecuted the case. "After enduring so much, this little boy continues to show incredible strength and resilience."

The backstory:

The investigation began Aug. 15, 2024, when the infant was brought to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries before being airlifted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Detectives say Manzi admitted the boy "would not stop screaming" the day before. On the morning of the assault, Manzi told investigators he slapped the baby in the face "really [expletive] hard" because he appeared dazed. Despite the child vomiting and seizing, Manzi did not immediately call for help. Instead, he sent a video of the gasping, jerking infant to the mother via Facebook Messenger at 10:19 a.m.

It was another hour before Manzi drove to the mother’s workplace to tell her they needed to go to the hospital.

Medical experts at the CHOA Child Protection Team determined the boy's respiratory failure, brain bleeds, and swelling were consistent with abusive head trauma, often caused by violent shaking or rapid acceleration. While Manzi admitted to the slap, investigators believe the injuries suggest other undisclosed abuse occurred in the days leading up to the hospitalization.

The child survived but continues to live with physical and intellectual limitations. He was placed in foster care following the incident and is currently in the process of being adopted.

What's next:

The maximum sentence for first-degree cruelty to children in Georgia is 20 years in prison. Treadaway noted that the negotiated sentence ensures Manzi "will no longer pose a danger to a child who had no ability to protect himself."