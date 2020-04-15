Georgia Legal Food Frenzy being held to help the Atlanta Community Food Bank

Not only have grocery store shelves been bare these last several weeks because of COVID-19, but inventory at food banks across Georgia is getting hit hard too.

So, an annual fundraiser, led by the Georgia Attorney General, couldn’t have come at a better time. When more and more families are struggling to put food on the table.

The Georgia Legal Food Frenzy competition is back to make sure Georgia’s food banks are stocked up. The difference this year is it’s happening in the midst of a pandemic.

“There is more need than ever for our food banks. They truly are becoming you know the kitchen table for the community, the grocery store for the community, and the backbone for the community,” State Attorney General Chris Carr said.

Carr visited the Atlanta Community Food Bank, surveying what the needs will be. With Georgians losing their jobs, childcare closures, lost wages and layoffs an unprecedented number of families are turning to food banks for help.

“Just in the month of March, the demand for food amongst our food banks increased 30 to 40 percent. And again, that is going to continue as we go forward,” said Carr.

So, how will the Georgia Legal Food Frenzy help? Lawyers across the state create teams in this friendly competition. Instead of collecting donations of food, this year due to social distancing, only monetary donations will be collected and like everything else, the process will be done virtually. Last year, enough money was raised to buy 1.7 million meals. Carr is banking on the community rallying together to exceed that.

“I just say let’s blow the top off it this year. Let’s raise even more, let’s dig a little bit deeper,” Carr said. “This year we have to do everything we possibly can to make it the record year I know it will be.”

The competition is just days away. It starts this Monday and lasts two weeks.

If you want to make sure Georgia’s food banks can continue to serve families during this pandemic, donate to the Atlanta Community Food Bank online by going to acfb.org.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georiga

• Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

• If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

