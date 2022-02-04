Georgia lawmaker wants those who shoot at police charged with attempted murder

A violent traffic stop in Jones County could lead to a change in Georgia law.

State Rep. Rick Williams, R-Milledgeville, has filed legislation so that anyone who shoots a police officer would be charged with attempted murder.

"We are seeing too much violence toward our law enforcement officers," explained Rep. Williams. "We've got to do something to make it stop."

Rep. Williams filed the bill just two days after a suspect shot a deputy in his district.

According to the Jones County Sheriff's Office, Deputy John Kile pulled over a driver on Highway 11 during the early morning hours of January 23. The sheriff's office released video of the incident, which showed Lucas Olivar, 23, of Snellville open fire on the deputy, striking him in his bulletproof vest.

Deputy Kile was able to call for backup and law enforcement officers took Olivar into custody and charged him with aggravated assault.

Deputy Kile was able to call for backup and law enforcement officers took Olivar into custody and charged him with aggravated assault. He remains in the Jones County Jail without bond.

Aggravated assault carries a sentence of 1 to 20 years, while sentences for attempted murder range from 10 to 20 years.

"That's the whole idea of this--to make them think twice that this is serious and it's going to stop. We're tired of our law enforcement officers being assaulted and the buck stops here," said Rep Williams.

The executive director of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police said they have not yet had time to review the bill and take a position on it, but Rep. Williams said he has already heard from law enforcement officers who support the idea.

"This is a no-brainer," said Rep. Williams. "Anyone who is law enforcement, anyone who is a law-abiding citizen, they're going to go for this. They have to go for it. We've got to protect our law enforcement officers."

The bill has been assigned to the House Judiciary Non-Civil Committee.

