Georgia high schools receive grants from Shaquille O’Neal's foundation

The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation has partnered with Icy Hot to help high school athletes and athletic programs burdened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the 136 high schools from around the country that applied, 23 are being awarded ‘Get Game Ready’ grants, including six in Georgia.

The grants will help cover the costs of personal protective equipment (PPE), essential supplies, equipment, transportation expenses, and more. School recipients are also receiving expert healthcare-focused guidance from the National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA).

Icy Hot donated $1 for every product sold to the foundation for this project near and dear to the very big heart of Shaq.

"For student-athletes, sports are a vital physical, mental and social outlet, and it’s devastating to have something that fundamental taken away. We know how crucial athletics are, which is why we are so honored for the opportunity to work with Icy Hot and give back to schools and students," Shaquille O’Neal said. "I really feel for all the kids who have had to cope with that challenge on top of the stress and isolation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which is why I wanted to do something to help."

The 23 high school recipients of the Get Game Ready grants are:

Ashland High School — Ashland, Miss.

Bay High School — Panama City, Fla.

Bonanza High School — Las Vegas, Nev.

Booker T. Washington High School — Atlanta, Ga.

Carver High School – Atlanta, Ga.

C.E. Murray High School — Greeleyville, S.C.

Coliseum College Prep Academy — Oakland, Calif.

Desert Pines High School — Las Vegas, Nev.

Dougherty Comprehensive High School — Albany, Ga.

Galena High School — Galena, Mo.

Hancock Central High School — Sparta, Ga.

Hopi Junior Senior High School — Keams Canyon, Ariz.

John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science — Roxbury, Mass.

Lower Lake High School — Lower Lake, Calif.

McDonough High School — McDonough, Ga.

Miramar High School — Miramar, Fla.

Mountainair Public School — Mountainair, N.M.

Pateros High School — Pateros, Wash.

Phineas Banning High School — Wilmington, Calif.

Rancho High School — Las Vegas, Nev.

South Atlanta High School – Atlanta, Ga.

Warren Easton Charter High School — New Orleans, La.

Woodland Hills High School — Pittsburgh, Pa.

