Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Georgia governor quarantining after exposure to COVID-19, spokesperson says

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 45 mins ago
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp gives an update on the state's fight against the coronavirus (FOX 5 Atlanta).

ATLANTA - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is in self-quarantine after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, according to a member of his staff.

A statement from Communications Director Cody Hall said the governor was exposed while touring storm damage in Newnan on Saturday.

The statement said Kemp tested negative for COVID-19 after taking a rapid antigen test on Monday.

This is not the first time the governor has self-quarantined for exposure to COVID-19.

Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp isolated themselves at the end of October for coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

District 3 Rep. Drew Fergusen, R-Ga., introduced Kemp at his Saturday press conference. Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Chris Stallings also spoke at the event, followed by Georgia Department of Insurance Commissioner John King.

Gov. Kemp remarks on storm damage in Newnan

Gov. Brian Kemp, state officials toured the damage caused by recent storms in Newnan.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.