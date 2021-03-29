Georgia governor quarantining after exposure to COVID-19, spokesperson says

article

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is in self-quarantine after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, according to a member of his staff.

A statement from Communications Director Cody Hall said the governor was exposed while touring storm damage in Newnan on Saturday.

The statement said Kemp tested negative for COVID-19 after taking a rapid antigen test on Monday.

This is not the first time the governor has self-quarantined for exposure to COVID-19.

Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp isolated themselves at the end of October for coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

District 3 Rep. Drew Fergusen, R-Ga., introduced Kemp at his Saturday press conference. Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Chris Stallings also spoke at the event, followed by Georgia Department of Insurance Commissioner John King.

