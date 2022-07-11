Georgia gas prices continue dropping closer to $4 a gallon

Georgia gas prices keep going lower, with cost at the pump dropping more than 10 cents compared to a week ago.

According to AAA, drivers in the Peach State are now paying an average of $4.19 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline.

That price is about a cent less than Sunday's cost, 13 cents less than a week ago, and 24 cents less than in June. It's still, however, about $1.26 more than the same time in 2021.

In total, it now costs drivers $62.85 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline - an increase of $18.90 at the pump compared to last year.

While prices remain high, Georgia still has lower costs compared to the national average of around $4.68 a gallon.

An attendant holds a gas pump at OKKO gas station. (Photo by Mykola Tys/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"Georgia pump prices are drifting lower as crude oil continues to decline," AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters said. "So far, the decrease in crude prices have had a noticeable impact at the pump, but if crude prices rise this week consumers could see an increase in gas at their local stations."

The most expensive areas in the state are Atlanta ($4.28), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($4.28) and Athens ($4.25).

Drivers can find the cheapest gas in Georgia in Warner Robins ($3.87), Albany ($3.88) and Valdosta ($3.96).