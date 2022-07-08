Expand / Collapse search
Georgia gas prices could drop below $4 in coming weeks

Gas prices continue to fall in Georgia

Prices are slowly beginning to drop at the pump across the country and Georgia could see the cost of a gallon go lower than 4 dollars for the first time in a while.

ATLANTA - Gas prices in Georgia and across the country have trended downward for the third straight week in a row.

Analysts think prices in the Peach State could drop below $4 a gallon again soon.

New numbers put out by AAA Friday morning show the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is about $4.72. That's down 12 cents from a week ago.

Here in Georgia, the average for a gallon is much lower at about $4.23 a gallon - down around three cents from Thursday's price, 12 cents from last week, and 14 cents from a month ago.

While that's good news, prices are still about $1.50 than they were a year ago.

A gas pump is seen at a Chevron gas station on June 09, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

However, the company GasBuddy, which tracks fuel prices, says the Southern US could see prices dip below $4 a gallon in the coming weeks.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp also extended the state's gas tax suspension at the beginning of July. That will stay in effect through Aug. 13 and is saving Georgia drivers about 30 cents per gallon.

The most expensive gas in the state is still in Atlanta, with the Hinesville-Fort Stewart, Brunswick, and Athens areas close behind.

If you're looking for the cheapest gas in Georgia, you can find that in Warner Robins, Albany, and Valdosta.